JD-S to suspend Prajwal facing sexual abuse probe

JD-S to suspend Prajwal facing sexual abuse probeApril 29, 2024 19:58
Prajwal Revanna/ Courtesy X
Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said the party has decided to suspend Prajwal Revanna, his nephew and Hassan MP who is a Lok Sabha poll candidate in the current elections, over allegations of his sexual abuse of several women.
The former chief minister also sought to distance JD-S's alliance partner BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the case, amid attacks by the ruling Congress seeking their response on the issue.
Prajwal is the BJP-JD-S alliance candidate for the Lok Sabha election from Hassan constituency, which went to the polls on Friday.
"A decision was already made. Tomorrow it is to be recommended at the core committee meeting in Hubballi. Because he (Prajwal) is a Member of Parliament, it has to be done from Delhi. So I had requested Deve Gowda (JD(S) National President and former PM). Neither he (Gowda) nor I were aware of this issue," Kumaraswamy claimed.
Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, the JD-S state chief said, "Some issues that have come out, on the basis of that it has been decided yesterday itself to suspend (him). But many were in a hurry." -- PTI
