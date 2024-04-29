RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India summons Canadian envoy over Khalistan slogans at Trudeau event
April 29, 2024  22:10
File image
India on Monday summoned the Canadian deputy high commissioner and lodged a strong protest with him over raising of pro-'Khalistan' slogans at a public event in Toronto that was attended by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several other leaders. 

The ministry of external affairs described the shouting of the slogans at the event that was personally addressed by Trudeau as "disturbing" and said it illustrated once again the political space that has been given in Canada to "separatism, extremism and violence". 

It said the actions not only impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens. 

"The Canadian deputy high commissioner was today summoned to the ministry of external affairs with regard to the raising of separatist slogans on 'Khalistan' at an event which was being personally addressed by the prime minister of Canada," the MEA said. 

The summoning of deputy high commissioner Stewart Wheeler came a day after the event in Toronto. 

In his address at the event, Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's unwavering commitment to safeguard the rights and freedoms of the Sikh community. 

"The government of India's deep concern and strong protest was conveyed at such disturbing actions being allowed to continue unchecked at the event," the MEA said. -- PTI
