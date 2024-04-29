Fact-checking five days of Narendra Modis speeches: A catalogue of lies

Sign inCreate Account
The actor will be seen in Deepak Tijori's Tipppsy, which releases this May.
Tushar Deshpande's breathtaking bowling display in the Powerplay was the difference for Chennai Super Kings in their 78-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad acknowledged that the pacer brought the momentum,...
The Congress PM Modi of taking inspiration from Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels
'The main worry is lots of new investors coming into the markets in order to make a quick buck/easy money.' 'Those things are happening again and have happened in the past as well.' 'All that has led to problems.' 'We are not there yet,...
'Investing abroad helps mitigate currency risk for foreign-currency denominated goals, such as children's higher education and international travel.'