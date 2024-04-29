RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi CM's wife Sunita gets permission to meet him in Tihar: AAP
April 29, 2024  13:08
image
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita has been granted permission by the Tihar jail administration to meet him and will visit him later today, the AAP said on Monday. 

 "Sunita Kejriwal will be meeting the chief minister at 12.30 pm. She will be accompanied by Delhi cabinet minister Atishi during the meeting," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

 On Sunday, the AAP had said that the jail authorities had denied her permission to meet the chief minister, a charge refuted by the prison authorities. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Kejriwal on Tuesday. PTI
