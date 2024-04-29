CPM refuses to label IUML as communal amidst hate campaign charge





A section of Left leaders in Kerala had raised an issue saying activists of the IUML -- a key ally of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala -- allegedly referred to Shailaja 'Teacher', the LDF candidate in the Vadakara Lok Sabha seat, as a kafir (meaning 'non-believer' among various interpretations, some unpleasant) during campaigning for the April 26 Lok Sabha polls.





Responding to a question about this at a press conference, Govindan asked whether the Congress can be considered communal as its leader Shafi Parambil, who contested against Shailaja in the Vadakara Lok Sabha seat, also participated in the hate campaign.





"Shafi was also part of the campaign. Can we call Congress a communal party?," Govindan questioned in response to a query about whether the IUML could be labelled a communal party in light of allegations that its activists were involved in the hate campaign against Shailaja.





He alleged that the UDF camp had employed everything from "morphed porn videos" to communal hatred in its campaign against the LDF candidate in Vadakara. -- PTI

Communist Party of India-Marist Kerala state secretary MV Govindan on Monday refused to characterise the Indian Union Muslim League as a communal party, despite accusations that the League conducted a hate campaign on social media against party leader K K Shailaja during the Lok Sabha polls.