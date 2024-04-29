RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CPM refuses to label IUML as communal amidst hate campaign charge
April 29, 2024  22:25
CPI-M Kerala secretary MV Govindan
CPI-M Kerala secretary MV Govindan
Communist Party of India-Marist Kerala state secretary MV Govindan on Monday refused to characterise the Indian Union Muslim League as a communal party, despite accusations that the League conducted a hate campaign on social media against party leader K K Shailaja during the Lok Sabha polls.   

A section of Left leaders in Kerala had raised an issue saying activists of the IUML -- a key ally of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala -- allegedly referred to Shailaja 'Teacher', the LDF candidate in the Vadakara Lok Sabha seat, as a kafir (meaning 'non-believer' among various interpretations, some unpleasant) during campaigning for the April 26 Lok Sabha polls.   

Responding to a question about this at a press conference, Govindan asked whether the Congress can be considered communal as its leader Shafi Parambil, who contested against Shailaja in the Vadakara Lok Sabha seat, also participated in the hate campaign.   

"Shafi was also part of the campaign. Can we call Congress a communal party?," Govindan questioned in response to a query about whether the IUML could be labelled a communal party in light of allegations that its activists were involved in the hate campaign against Shailaja.   

He alleged that the UDF camp had employed everything from "morphed porn videos" to communal hatred in its campaign against the LDF candidate in Vadakara. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Delhi police summon Telangana CM in Shah 'doctored' video case; 1 held
Delhi police summon Telangana CM in Shah 'doctored' video case; 1 held

Sources in the Special Cell said that now arrests are likely to follow across the country.

Chandrayaan-3 launch delayed by 4 seconds, here is why
Chandrayaan-3 launch delayed by 4 seconds, here is why

According to the Indian Situational Space Awareness Report for 2023, the nominal lift-off of the Launch Vehicle Mark-3, carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, had to be delayed by four seconds based on the Collision on Launch Avoidance...

Fishing boat with 173 kg hashish worth Rs 60 cr seized off Guj coast, 5 held
Fishing boat with 173 kg hashish worth Rs 60 cr seized off Guj coast, 5 held

The ICG and Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad apprehended the fishing boat in a joint operation in the high seas on Sunday afternoon, the coast guard said in a release in Ahmedabad.

IPL PIX: KKR spinners restrict DC to meagre 153
IPL PIX: KKR spinners restrict DC to meagre 153

IMAGES from the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in Kolkata on Monday

India Inc feels the heat of West Asia conflict
India Inc feels the heat of West Asia conflict

Closely watched by the world for any escalation, the Iran-Israel conflict is already showing early signs of stress for India Inc - longer deliveries, doubling freight rates, extended working capital cycles, and higher costs. For those...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances