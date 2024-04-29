Cong's LS candidate from Indore joins BJP

Cong's LS candidate from Indore joins BJPApril 29, 2024 12:57
Kailash Vijayvargiya posted this pic with the former Congress candidate
Congress nominee from Madhya Pradesh's Indore Lok Sabha seat, Akshay Kanti Bam, has withdrawn his candidature, an official said on Monday.
The Congress had fielded Bam against sitting BJP MP Shankar Lalwani from the Indore Lok Sabha seat, where polling will be held on May 13.
An official confirmed that Bam has withdrawn his candidature.
Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya in a post on X said Bam was welcome to join the BJP.
"Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Indore, Akshay Kanti Bam is welcomed to BJP, " tweets Madhya Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.
TOP STORIES
No cancer-causing agents in our products: MDH on quality claims
MDH Spices has denied allegations that its products have traces of cancer-causing agent ethylene oxide (ETO), calling them "untrue" and "lacking any substantiating evidence." "Amid speculations doing rounds that there is presence of ETO...