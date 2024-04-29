Cong's LS candidate from Indore joins BJP





An official confirmed that Bam has withdrawn his candidature.





Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya in a post on X said Bam was welcome to join the BJP.





The Congress had fielded Bam against sitting BJP MP Shankar Lalwani from the Indore Lok Sabha seat, where polling will be held on May 13.