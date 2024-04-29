RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cong is planning religion-based quota, warns Modi
April 29, 2024  15:41
Modi in Bagalkot
Modi in Bagalkot
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of planning religion-based reservation in the country for the sake of vote bank politics, but asserted that he will not let it happen. 

 He said this Congress proposal is to appease minorities as the SC/ST and OBC community is now with the BJP. 

 "In Karnataka, Congress has started a campaign to change the Constitution and to snatch away the rights of SC/ST and OBCs. Our Constitution does not accept religion-based reservation. But the Karnataka government has given part of OBC reservation to Muslims," Modi said. 

 Addressing a mega election rally in Bagalkote, he said, "they (Congress) will not settle with this. They had earlier too in their manifesto said about coming out with a law to provide religion-based reservation. There is a similar signal in their manifesto this time." 

 "I want to make my Dalit, SC/ST and OBC brothers and sisters aware about Congress' intentions. These people on the basis of religion, to keep their vote bank safe, are planning to loot your right which was given by Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution," he added. 

 Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, BJP candidates and MPs from Bagalkote (Bagalkot) and Vijayapura (Bijapur) -- P C Gaddigoudar and Ramesh Jigajinagi, respectively -- were among those present at the rally. 

 Noting that most of SC, ST and OBC MPs in the Parliament are from BJP, Modi said, "So they feel that as SC, ST and OBC are with BJP. To gain the trust of minorities, they want to loot from SC, ST and OBC and give it to minorities. Will you let this happen?" 

 "I want to guarantee today to my Dalit, Adivasi and OBC brothers and sisters. I will not let such intentions of Congress be successful. To protect your rights, your reservation, Modi will go to any extent. I'm assuring you this," he added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hindus in no way will benefit from UCC: Mamata
Hindus in no way will benefit from UCC: Mamata

Banerjee accused the BJP of resorting to divisive tactics in the face of anticipated defeat in the initial phases of polling.

Delhi Police summons Telangana CM in Shah 'doctored' video case
Delhi Police summons Telangana CM in Shah 'doctored' video case

Sources in the Special Cell said that now arrests are likely to follow across the country.

SC dismisses plea tallying VVPAT slips with EVMs
SC dismisses plea tallying VVPAT slips with EVMs

A bench of justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta told the petitioner's counsel that a coordinate bench of the apex court had last week delivered its verdict on the issue.

How Mrunal Spent Her Sunday
How Mrunal Spent Her Sunday

Mrunal Thakur visits Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount in Bandra in the westerns suburbs of Mumbai on a Sunday.

Jolt to Congress as Indore candidate joins BJP before polls
Jolt to Congress as Indore candidate joins BJP before polls

The Congress had fielded Bam against sitting BJP MP Shankar Lalwani from the Indore Lok Sabha seat, where polling will be held on May 13.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances