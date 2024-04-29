Classes suspended in J-K's Kupwara schools amid heavy rains

Classes suspended in J-K's Kupwara schools amid heavy rainsApril 29, 2024 20:18
File image
Heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Kupwara on Monday forced authorities to suspend classes in schools as a precautionary measure.
Water levels in water bodies across Kashmir have been rising due to the continuous rainfall over the past 48 hours.
A danger warning has been issued for Pohru Nallah in Kupwara, according to officials.
The water level in other water bodies, including the Jhelum river, is still below the alert mark.
"In view of inclement weather and an avalanche warning issued by the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority, class work in all schools across the district is suspended on 29-4-2024 as a precautionary measure for the safety of students," an official said.
However, teaching and non-teaching staff shall attend their duties to monitor the situation and ensure safety of assets of their respective schools, he said.
The rain has led to waterlogging in some areas of Handwara and Kupwara towns, prompting the authorities to launch an operation to evacuate the affected residents. -- PTI
