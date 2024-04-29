BJP ensured Prajwal Revanna fled India: Cong





Prajwal Revanna was booked in a sexual harassment case on Sunday following complaints by his former house help.





Speaking to ANI, Priyank Kharge said, "They (BJP) ensured that he fled the country. Today, if he's left the country as the rumours are being floated, then how did he leave the country? Who facilitated it? I'm directly blaming the BJP on this front."





Kharge further slammed the BJP-JDS alliance for fielding Revanna again in the Lok Sabha elections and questioned their silence over the matter.





"Despite knowing the fact that the Hassan MP (Prajwal Revanna) was known for such antecedents, despite letters being received by them from BJP functionaries, from BJP office bearers, that there are thousands of victims who have been abused by the Hassan MP. Still, they went in and gave the ticket. They were so quick to capitalize on the Hubballi murder case. Why are they so silent now? Why aren't they protesting in every town? Why aren't they protesting in every village like they did during the Hubballi murder?" he asked.





Earlier today, Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Sharana Gowda Kandakur wrote to party president HD Deve Gowda demanding the expulsion of Prajwal Revanna from the party over the alleged obscene video case.





Kandakur said that the expulsion of HD Deve Gowda's grandson will save the party from further embarrassment.

