3 held for knife attack on BJP leader and anti-drug crusader in MP
April 29, 2024  17:55
A Jabalpur-based Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who is also an anti-drug crusader, sustained grievous wound after he was stabbed by three men here apparently over an old enmity, the police said on Monday. 

The condition of BJP leader Mangal Siddique |(42) was out of danger and all three assailants were arrested on Monday, Adhartal Police Station in-charge Vijay Kumar Vishwakarma said. 

The incident took place around midnight on Sunday under the Adhartal police station area of Jabalpur city, the police said. 

The three alleged assailants, identified as Wasim Ali, Wasim Bangar and Monu Ansari, aged between 30 to 35 years, were arrested hours after the attack, in which Siddique suffered injury near his throat, Vishwakarma said. 

The victim was rushed to a local hospital from where he was moved to Jabalpur-based Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment, he said. 

The police officer said it appears the attack was the result of an old enmity, but a probe is being held from all angles. -- PTI
