RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
12 hospitalised after eating chicken shawarma in Mumbai
April 29, 2024  09:17
Representative image
Representative image
At least 12 people were admitted to a hospital for suspected food poisoning in the last two days after they ate a non-vegetarian street food item in Goregaon area of Mumbai, a civic official said on Sunday.

He said nine of the 12 people have been discharged from the hospital while three others are recuperating.

The incident occurred at Satellite Tower in Santosh Nagar area of Goregaon (East) on Friday after eating chicken shawarma, he said.

"Twelve people complained of food poisoning on Friday and Saturday. They were admitted to a hospital. While nine people were discharged, three others are undergoing treatment," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said without elaborating on whether the food was consumed by the 12 people at a hotel or shop. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Registered Youth Voters Hits Decades-Low
Registered Youth Voters Hits Decades-Low

The share of such voters has shrunk to 1.9 per cent of registered voters in 2024 from 2.7 per cent in 2014.

India's Toughest Polling Station
India's Toughest Polling Station

Nongriat, in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, is one of India's most challenging non-motorable polling stations.

Deshpande Or Pathirana: Who's The 'King' of Chepauk? Vote!
Deshpande Or Pathirana: Who's The 'King' of Chepauk? Vote!

The best bowlers of the night at Chepauk are...

Has Gaikwad Booked Ticket to T20 WC?
Has Gaikwad Booked Ticket to T20 WC?

Ruturaj Gaikwad's 98 was a display of pure power and precision, laced with 10 boundaries and 3 towering sixes.

Did Jacks Eclipse Kohli? Vote!
Did Jacks Eclipse Kohli? Vote!

Will Jacks reached his half-century in 14.2 overs and brought up his 100 in 16 overs!

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances