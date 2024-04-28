RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Weather agencies issue maximum temperature warning in Kerala
April 28, 2024  19:34
File image
File image
Amid the severe heat in Kerala, the meteorological department on Sunday issued a maximum temperature warning for 12 districts over the next five days.   

In Kollam, Palakkad, and Thrissur districts, there's a possibility of a heat wave in certain areas, according to the IMD and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.   

"Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 41C in Palakkad district, around 40 degrees C in Kollam & Thrissur districts, around 38 in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode & Kannur districts, and around 37 in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram & Kasaragod districts, and around 36 in Thiruvananthapuram district (3 to 5 degrees C above normal) during 28th April to 2nd May 2024," the weather agencies said.   

These districts are expected to experience hot and humid weather conditions, excluding hilly areas, from April 28th to May 2nd, due to elevated temperatures and humidity levels, they added. -- PTI
