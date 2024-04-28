TMC worker killed in 'factional fighting' in Kolkata





A confrontation took place in Arjunpur West Para in Baguiati on Saturday night, escalating into brick-batting by both sides, in which one person, identified as Sanjeev Das aka Potla, was severely injured and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, a police officer said.





Eleven cases, including those related to the Arms Act, were earlier registered against Das, she said.





A total of 13 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.





The deceased's family members alleged that TMC workers owing allegiance to the local councilor were behind the incident.





They claimed that Das was beaten with rods after being injured in brick-batting.





Meanwhile, a woman BJP leader lodged a police complaint alleging that she was assaulted by TMC workers in Anandapur area in south Kolkata on Saturday. -- PTI

