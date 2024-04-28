Sunita denied permission to meet Kejriwal in jail: AAP sources





There was no immediate reaction from the Tihar authorities.





"Sunita Kejriwal was supposed to meet him tomorrow (Monday) but the Tihar administration has denied permission. The jail administration has not cited any reason for denying the permission," a party source said. -- PTI

The Tihar jail administration has denied permission for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita to meet him on April 29, an AAP source said on Sunday.