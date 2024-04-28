RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sunita denied permission to meet Kejriwal in jail: AAP sources
April 28, 2024  21:06
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal/ANI Photo
The Tihar jail administration has denied permission for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita to meet him on April 29, an AAP source said on Sunday. 

There was no immediate reaction from the Tihar authorities. 

"Sunita Kejriwal was supposed to meet him tomorrow (Monday) but the Tihar administration has denied permission. The jail administration has not cited any reason for denying the permission," a party source said. -- PTI
