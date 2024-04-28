RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shehzade insults maharajas, but...: Modi attacks Rahul
April 28, 2024  14:09
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting India's Rajas and Maharajas, but remaining silent on the atrocities committed by Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans and Badshahs for the sake of appeasement politics. 

Addressing a mega public meeting here, he said, "Congress has ensured the writings of our history and our freedom struggle with an eye on appeasement and vote bank. Even today, the Congress' shehzade (prince) is carrying forward that sin. You might have heard Congress' shehzade's recent statement -- he says Bharath's Rajas and Maharajas were atyachari (oppressive)," Modi said. 

"He (Gandhi) has accused them (Rajas and Maharajas) of usurping the lands and properties of people and poor...Congress' shehzade has insulted great personalities like Chatrapati Shivajji Maharaj and Kittur Rani Channamma, whose administration and patriotism inspires us even today," the prime minister said. 

Recalling the contribution of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family for which they are respected across the country even today, the PM said, "the Congress' shehzade statements were intentional, aimed at vote bank politics and appeasement." 

"Shahzade spoke ill about Raja, Maharajas, but the shahzade's mouth was locked regarding the 'atyachar' that Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans and Badshas committed in India's history. His mouth was shut on them, but on Raja, Maharajas he speaks ill and insults them," he said. -- PTI
