RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Setback to Oppn as several SP leaders join BJP in Lucknow
April 28, 2024  14:16
image
In a setback to the Opposition amid Lok Sabha polls, several Samajwadi Party leaders joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Lucknow on Sunday.  

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Jai Choubey and several other leaders including Balram Yadav, and Jagat Jaiswal joined the BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.  

"Former MLA and several district presidents have joined our party today. Welcome, and congratulations to all of you. Those working at the block level are also coming along with them, they have a big responsibility in their hands," Pathak said.  

"You all have decided to join the BJP... Under PM Modi's leadership, the BJP has reached to masses. Under PM Modi's guidance, we have taken a resolution of 'Viksit Bharat' and I hope you all will contribute to it," deputy CM Pathak added.  

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, is voting in all seven phases.  

Voting for phase one was held on April 19 in eight parliamentary constituencies and phase two polling for eight other constituencies was concluded on April 26.  

Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, and Bulandshahr voted in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 26.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

They will be punished soon: CRPF on Manipur militant attack
They will be punished soon: CRPF on Manipur militant attack

The personnel who lost their lives were from the CRPF 128 Battalion deployed at the Naransena area in Bishnupur district in the state.

Modi indulges in fear-mongering post Phase 2 washout: Congress
Modi indulges in fear-mongering post Phase 2 washout: Congress

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed questions for the prime minister ahead of his rallies in Karnataka.

Delhi Cong chief Arvinder Singh Lovely quits party over tie-up with AAP
Delhi Cong chief Arvinder Singh Lovely quits party over tie-up with AAP

In his letter to the Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely said that all unanimous decisions taken by the senior Delhi Congress leaders have been unilaterally vetoed by the AICC general secretary (Delhi in-charge).

Will be on path of nation first: Poonam Mahajan after BJP denies ticket
Will be on path of nation first: Poonam Mahajan after BJP denies ticket

In the post on X, Mahajan said, "I will be indebted to the family-like people from Mumbai North Central who treated me not just as an MP but gave me affection like a daughter."

Sandeep Sharma Takes 200th T20 Wicket!
Sandeep Sharma Takes 200th T20 Wicket!

Rajasthan seamers did well to keep LSG down to under 200 before Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel guided the team home.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances