RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SC to hear Kejriwal's plea against arrest tomorrow
April 28, 2024  15:14
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal/ANI Photo
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal/ANI Photo
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam. 

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is likely to hear the matter. 

Kejriwal had earlier told the apex court that his "illegal arrest" in the case constitutes an unprecedented assault on the tenets of democracy based on "free and fair elections" and "federalism". 

In a rejoinder to the Enforcement Directorate's reply affidavit filed on his petition challenging his arrest in the case, Kejriwal said the mode, manner and timing of his arrest just before the Lok Sabha elections when the Model Code of Conduct had come into play, speaks volumes about the "arbitrariness" of the agency. 

Kejriwal claimed it is a "classical case" of how the Centre has misused the ED and its wide powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to "crush" the Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Village defence guard killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K
Village defence guard killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K

A massive search operation is underway to flush out the terrorists, who are believed to have recently infiltrated from Pakistan, they said.

Hosts Kolkata Knight Riders wary of resurgent Delhi Capitals
Hosts Kolkata Knight Riders wary of resurgent Delhi Capitals

A resurgent Delhi Capitals will look to exploit Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling vulnerabilities and ascend to top-four in the table during their Indian Premier League match in Kolkata on Monday.

IAF continues firefighting in U'khand forests, Army roped in too
IAF continues firefighting in U'khand forests, Army roped in too

Efforts have also intensified to extinguish the raging forest fires in the state, especially in the worst-affected areas of Nainital, Haldwani and Ramnagar forest divisions, forest officials here said on Sunday.

They will be punished soon: CRPF on Manipur militant attack
They will be punished soon: CRPF on Manipur militant attack

The personnel who lost their lives were from the CRPF 128 Battalion deployed at the Naransena area in Bishnupur district in the state.

Modi indulges in fear-mongering post Phase 2 washout: Congress
Modi indulges in fear-mongering post Phase 2 washout: Congress

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed questions for the prime minister ahead of his rallies in Karnataka.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances