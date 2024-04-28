SC to hear Kejriwal's plea against arrest tomorrow





A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is likely to hear the matter.





Kejriwal had earlier told the apex court that his "illegal arrest" in the case constitutes an unprecedented assault on the tenets of democracy based on "free and fair elections" and "federalism".





In a rejoinder to the Enforcement Directorate's reply affidavit filed on his petition challenging his arrest in the case, Kejriwal said the mode, manner and timing of his arrest just before the Lok Sabha elections when the Model Code of Conduct had come into play, speaks volumes about the "arbitrariness" of the agency.





Kejriwal claimed it is a "classical case" of how the Centre has misused the ED and its wide powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to "crush" the Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders. -- PTI

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.