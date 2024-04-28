RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
RJD LS candidate Vijay Shukla's pre-arrest bail rejected in land grabbing case
April 28, 2024  12:35
image
A court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla, the Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate from Vaishali Lok Sabha seat, in a case of alleged land grab. 

Shukla had moved the anticipatory bail petition on April 3 in the case wherein his wife Annu Shukla, a former MLA from Lalganj, is also an accused along with three others. 

A case of alleged land grab was registered against Shukla, also a former JD-U MLA, and others by the Sadar police station (Muzaffarpur) in August 2023, following a directive by a local court. 

The court had issued the directive on the basis of a complaint filed by an aggrieved party. 

It was alleged in the complaint that the accused grabbed the land on the National Highway connecting Muzaffarpur and Hajipur on the basis of forged documents. 

Talking to PTI, Sushil Kumar, lawyer of Shukla, said, "The anticipatory bail plea of my client in the case was rejected by the court of additional district judge-5 (Muzaffarpur) after hearing on the matter on Friday. We will challenge this order in the competent court." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Delhi Cong chief Arvinder Singh Lovely quits party over tie-up with AAP
Delhi Cong chief Arvinder Singh Lovely quits party over tie-up with AAP

In his letter to the Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely said that all unanimous decisions taken by the senior Delhi Congress leaders have been unilaterally vetoed by the AICC general secretary (Delhi in-charge).

Will be on path of nation first: Poonam Mahajan after BJP denies ticket
Will be on path of nation first: Poonam Mahajan after BJP denies ticket

In the post on X, Mahajan said, "I will be indebted to the family-like people from Mumbai North Central who treated me not just as an MP but gave me affection like a daughter."

Sandeep Sharma Takes 200th T20 Wicket!
Sandeep Sharma Takes 200th T20 Wicket!

Rajasthan seamers did well to keep LSG down to under 200 before Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel guided the team home.

Who Is Rasikh Salam Dar?
Who Is Rasikh Salam Dar?

Rasikh Salam Dar emerged as Delhi Capitals' hero with the ball, with excellent figures of 3/34.

Death bowling of yorkers is not seen often: Klusener
Death bowling of yorkers is not seen often: Klusener

Lucknow Super Giants assistant coach Lance Klusener placed the quicker evolution of batters as the reason behind the frequent tall team totals in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances