Police seize residential property used to shelter terrorists in J-K

Police seize residential property used to shelter terrorists in J-KApril 28, 2024 19:49
File image
The police on Sunday seized a residential property in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district that was allegedly used to shelter terrorists, a police spokesperson said.
"In a significant move to counter terrorism, the police in Pulwama have seized a property worth lakhs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," he said.
The single-storey house in the Monghama area was allegedly used by terrorists for shelter and other logistics support, provided by the property owner Mohammad Lateef Kar.
"The property is now under official seizure, prohibiting any transfer, lease, disposal or alteration without prior permission from the designated authority," the spokesperson said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Don't want to crib about our bowling in middle of IPL: KKR head coach
Their bowling may have come a cropper in the loss to Punjab Kings but Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit on Sunday said they don't want to "crib" about it in the middle of the tournament and would rather focus on the...