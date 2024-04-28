RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pak national who strayed into India handed over to Pakistan Rangers
April 28, 2024  15:40
File image
File image
A Pakistani man who was apprehended after inadvertently entering Indian territory was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds, a BSF spokesperson said on Sunday. 

Border Security Force troops apprehended the Pakistani national near the border fence in Punjab's Fazilka district on Saturday, the spokesperson said. 

During questioning, it was learnt that he was unaware of the international border's alignment and had inadvertently crossed into Indian territory, the official said. 

Nothing objectionable was found on the man during his search, the spokesperson added. 

A flag meeting was conducted with the Pakistan Rangers to express concern over its failure to restrict unwarranted movement of the Pakistani national, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Village defence guard killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K
Village defence guard killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K

A massive search operation is underway to flush out the terrorists, who are believed to have recently infiltrated from Pakistan, they said.

Hosts Kolkata Knight Riders wary of resurgent Delhi Capitals
Hosts Kolkata Knight Riders wary of resurgent Delhi Capitals

A resurgent Delhi Capitals will look to exploit Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling vulnerabilities and ascend to top-four in the table during their Indian Premier League match in Kolkata on Monday.

IAF continues firefighting in U'khand forests, Army roped in too
IAF continues firefighting in U'khand forests, Army roped in too

Efforts have also intensified to extinguish the raging forest fires in the state, especially in the worst-affected areas of Nainital, Haldwani and Ramnagar forest divisions, forest officials here said on Sunday.

They will be punished soon: CRPF on Manipur militant attack
They will be punished soon: CRPF on Manipur militant attack

The personnel who lost their lives were from the CRPF 128 Battalion deployed at the Naransena area in Bishnupur district in the state.

Modi indulges in fear-mongering post Phase 2 washout: Congress
Modi indulges in fear-mongering post Phase 2 washout: Congress

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed questions for the prime minister ahead of his rallies in Karnataka.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances