Pak boat with Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Guj coast, 14 held
April 28, 2024  16:38
Coast Guard personnel with seized drugs and arrested persons/Courtesy ICG on X
The Indian Coast Guard has seized 86 kg of drugs worth Rs 600 crore from a Pakistani boat and arrested 14 persons on board the vessel off the Gujarat coast, the maritime security agency said on Sunday. 

The overnight operation in the Arabian Sea was carried out in coordination with the Gujarat Anti-terrorism Squad and the Narcotics Control Bureau, it said. 

In a breathtaking overnight operation, Indian Coast Guard undertook an intelligence-based anti-narcotics operation at sea on 28 Apr 24. 

"Approx 86 kg of narcotics worth Rs 600 crore has been apprehended along with 14 crew from the Pakistani boat," the agency said in a release. 

The Coast Guard is yet to disclose what kind of narcotic substances were recovered from the Pakistani boat. -- PTI
