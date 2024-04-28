RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Navy rescues Panama ship with 22 Indians onboard after missile attack
April 28, 2024  19:07
Indian Navy officials with rescued Panama oil tanker crew members/Courtesy Indian Navy on X
Indian Navy officials with rescued Panama oil tanker crew members/Courtesy Indian Navy on X
The Indian Navy swiftly assisted a Panama-flagged crude oil tanker with 30 crew members including 22 Indians after the vessel came under missile attack from Houthi militants. 

Indian Navy's destroyer INS Kochi responded following the attack on the vessel, MV Andromeda Star, on April 26, officials said, adding all the crew members are safe. 

The US Central Command said Iranian-backed Houthi militants launched three anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen into the Red Sea in the vicinity of merchant vessel Maisha and MV Andromeda Star. 

MV Andromeda Star is a Panaman-flagged and Seychelles-operated vessel. 

The vessel reported minor damage, the US Central Command said. 

"A mission deployed Indian Naval destroyer INS Kochi responded to a maritime security incident involving the attack on Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MV Andromeda Star on April 26," the Indian Navy said. -- PTI
