RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mahadev app: Mumbai SIT detains actor Sahil Khan
April 28, 2024  09:43
Actor Sahil Khan
Actor Sahil Khan
The special investigation team of Mumbai cyber cell has detained actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in connection with the Mahadev betting app case, an official said on Sunday.

The actor was apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday after the Bombay High Court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea, he said. 
Khan was recently questioned by the SIT in connection with the case. 

The SIT has been conducting a probe into the alleged illegal transactions between certain financial and real estate firms in the state and the promoters of the controversial Mahadev betting app.

The size of the scam is about Rs 15,000 crore, as per the first information report (FIR) registered by the police in the case.

An investigation is underway against Khan and 31 other individuals. The probe involves examining their bank accounts, mobile phones, laptops, and all technical equipment, according to the police.

So far, one person has been arrested in the case and further investigation is underway, the official said.

Sahil Khan, known for films like Style and Excuse Me, has become a fitness expert. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

13 arrested from Gujarat, Rajasthan with drugs worth Rs 230 cr
13 arrested from Gujarat, Rajasthan with drugs worth Rs 230 cr

The raids were conducted by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad and Narcotics Control Bureau jointly on Friday after the ATS received a tip-off that Ahmedabad resident Manoharlal Enani and Kuldeepsinh Rajpurohit of Rajasthan had set up...

Anurag Thakur repeats 'property to Muslim' claim, Cong hits back
Anurag Thakur repeats 'property to Muslim' claim, Cong hits back

The BJP leader said the Congress wants to divide the country on the basis of religion and region.

Archery WC: India shock Olympic champs Korea for recurve gold
Archery WC: India shock Olympic champs Korea for recurve gold

India secured one of their biggest triumphs in archery as the men's recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav stunned reigning Olympic champions South Korea to win the gold medal at the ongoing World Cup Stage 1...

Why Rajasthan Royals are having a dream run...
Why Rajasthan Royals are having a dream run...

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson feels mistakes are part and parcel of T20 cricket and his team will have to stick to their process despite enjoying a dream run in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Jake Fraser-McGurk: From rookie to run-machine
Jake Fraser-McGurk: From rookie to run-machine

The man who owns the World record of fastest List A hundred (off 29 balls in the Marsh Cup) has now done enough that Delhi Capitals have been forced to drop David Warner on the pretext of a hand injury.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances