Heatwave sweeping across Tripura forces closure of schools till May 1
April 28, 2024  20:33
In response to the heatwave sweeping across the state, educational authorities in Tripura have announced the closure of schools from April 29 to May 1 to ensure the well-being of students, directorate of school education department Tripura said. 

In continuation of the earlier memo of even number dated April 23, due to the perpetuation of scorching heat wave throughout the state, it has been decided that all the government and government-aided schools under the education (school) department, govt. of Tripura, schools under TTAADC and privately managed schools will remain closed for more three days from April 29 to May 5," the education (school) department, government of Tripura, said. 

Following a prior memorandum issued on April 23, 2024, it has been officially declared that all government, government aided, and privately managed schools under the purview of the education (school) department, government of Tripura, along with schools under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, will remain closed for an additional three days. 

The closure, effective from April 29th to May 1st, 2024, aims to safeguard students and staff from the adverse effects of the intense heatwave. 

This decision comes as temperatures continue to soar, posing health risks and discomfort for students attending classes. -- ANI
