Fresh gunfight breaks out between 2 groups in Manipur
April 28, 2024  10:05
image
A gun-battle broke out between village volunteers of the two warring communities in ethnic-strife torn Manipur's Imphal West district on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident took place as several dozens of armed men opened indiscriminate fire on Koutruk village in the periphery of Imphal Valley from the adjoining hills in Kangpokpi district, a police officer said.

Some of the bullets reportedly pieced walls of the homes of the villagers, he said, adding women, children and the elderly are being evacuated to safe areas nearby.

Locally made mortar shells known as 'Pumpi' are also being fired on the village, creating panic among its residents, he said.

The village volunteers in Koutruk also retaliated, leading to a gunfight, he said, adding security personnel are being rushed to the area to bring the situation under control.

The gunfight was underway till the report was filed.

Koutruk village has been witness to intense gunfights between village volunteers of the two warring communities since ethnic violence broke out on May 3 last year. It has been identified as one of the most vulnerable areas for gun attacks.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May 3 last year. -- PTI 
