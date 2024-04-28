RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Firing outside Salman's home: Police invoke MCOCA
April 28, 2024  08:35
Mumbai police on Saturday invoked provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the April 14 firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's home in Bandra in the metropolis, an official said.
  
MCOCA provisions have been invoked against alleged shooters Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) as well as Sonu Kumar Chander Bishnoi (37) and Anuj Thapan (32), who are accused of supplying two firearms and bullets, and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, who are shown as wanted accused.

Gupta and Pal, both residents of Bihar, were held from Kutch in Gujarat on April 16, while Sonu Bishnoi and Thapan were held from Punjab on April 25.

Anmol Bishnoi, who stays in Canada and travels to USA, had claimed responsibility for the firing through a Facebook post, though its IP address was traced to Portugal, as per police.

Lawrence Bishnoi, accused of several crimes, is currently lodged in a jail in Sabarmati in Gujarat. -- PTI  
