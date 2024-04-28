'Fake' Gandhis using their surname for votes: MP CM attacks Priyanka





Yadav was speaking at a public rally in Myana town of Madhya Pradesh's Guna Lok Sabha seat on Saturday.





During a campaign speech in Rajasthan on April 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children' -- alluding to Muslims -- and would steal the "gold of mothers and sisters" if voted to power.





Priyanka Gandhi later lashed out at Modi over his "gold and mangalsutra" remarks, saying her mother Sonia Gandhi sacrificed her mangalsutra' for the country.





Taking a dig at the Congress general secretary, Yadav said former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's soul must be "shedding tears" over a (great) granddaughter born in the family who does not even wear 'mangalsutra'. -- PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has hit out at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, claiming "fake" Gandhis were using their surname for votes.