RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Fake' Gandhis using their surname for votes: MP CM attacks Priyanka
April 28, 2024  16:12
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has hit out at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, claiming "fake" Gandhis were using their surname for votes. 

Yadav was speaking at a public rally in Myana town of Madhya Pradesh's Guna Lok Sabha seat on Saturday. 

During a campaign speech in Rajasthan on April 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children' -- alluding to Muslims -- and would steal the "gold of mothers and sisters" if voted to power. 

Priyanka Gandhi later lashed out at Modi over his "gold and mangalsutra" remarks, saying her mother Sonia Gandhi sacrificed her mangalsutra' for the country. 

Taking a dig at the Congress general secretary, Yadav said former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's soul must be "shedding tears" over a (great) granddaughter born in the family who does not even wear 'mangalsutra'. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Village defence guard killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K
Village defence guard killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K

A massive search operation is underway to flush out the terrorists, who are believed to have recently infiltrated from Pakistan, they said.

Hosts Kolkata Knight Riders wary of resurgent Delhi Capitals
Hosts Kolkata Knight Riders wary of resurgent Delhi Capitals

A resurgent Delhi Capitals will look to exploit Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling vulnerabilities and ascend to top-four in the table during their Indian Premier League match in Kolkata on Monday.

IAF continues firefighting in U'khand forests, Army roped in too
IAF continues firefighting in U'khand forests, Army roped in too

Efforts have also intensified to extinguish the raging forest fires in the state, especially in the worst-affected areas of Nainital, Haldwani and Ramnagar forest divisions, forest officials here said on Sunday.

They will be punished soon: CRPF on Manipur militant attack
They will be punished soon: CRPF on Manipur militant attack

The personnel who lost their lives were from the CRPF 128 Battalion deployed at the Naransena area in Bishnupur district in the state.

Modi indulges in fear-mongering post Phase 2 washout: Congress
Modi indulges in fear-mongering post Phase 2 washout: Congress

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed questions for the prime minister ahead of his rallies in Karnataka.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances