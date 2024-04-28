RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Elon Musk heads to China in surprise visit to country
April 28, 2024  12:52
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has headed to China on Sunday on a surprise visit to the country, which is also the second biggest market of the electric vehicle giant, news agency Reuters reported citing two people with knowledge of the matter.  

Musk's visit to China comes a week after his visit to India was postponed due to 'Tesla obligations.' 

He was scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announce plans to enter the Indian market.  

Meanwhile, as of now, Musk is seeking to meet senior Chinese officials in Beijing to discuss the rollout of full-self driving software in China and to obtain approval to transfer data collected in the country abroad to train algorithms for its autonomous driving technologies, Reuters said, citing one of the two people.  

In response to a query on social media platform X, the Musk stated that Tesla may make FSD available to customers in China "very soon." -- ANI
