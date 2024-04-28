Elderly woman succumbs to sunstroke as Kerala swelters in severe heat





Amid the severe heat in Kerala, the meteorological department issued a maximum temperature warning for 12 districts over the next five days.





In view of rising temperatures impacting daily life in the state, the women and child development department decided to suspend preschool activities in anganwadis for a week.





A Palakkad district health official stated that the 90-year-old woman was found dead in a canal in Elappully village on Sunday.





The woman, a dementia patient, had suffered a sunstroke after venturing out of her home. -- PTI

An elderly woman has died due to sunstroke in Kerala's Palakkad district as the southern state experiences severe heat conditions affecting normal life, officials said on Sunday.