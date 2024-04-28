RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


EC issues notice to Chhattisgarh BJP candidate for poll code breach
April 28, 2024  14:39
The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to the BJP candidate from the Korba Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh for violating the model code of conduct after her photograph allegedly appeared on posters and banners for a religious programme, an official said on Sunday. 

Following a complaint from the Congress party, the office of the assistant returning officer of the Korba Lok Sabha constituency on Friday served a notice to BJP candidate Saroj Pandey and sought her reply by April 29, the official said. 

As per the complaint, the BJP had put up banners and posters with photographs of Pandey and ministers of the BJP-led state government for a religious programme of Dhirendra Giri Shastri in Chirmiri town in the Manendragarh assembly segment on Friday, he said. 

The Manendragarh assembly segment falls under the Korba Lok Sabha constituency. 

The Congress, in its complaint, alleged that the BJP candidate had misused the religious programme for electioneering and demanded that the expenses from the event must be included in her poll expenditure, the complaint said. -- PTI
