Drone ban, traffic curbs in Maha's Latur for Modi's rally on Apr 30
April 28, 2024  18:23
The Latur district administration has banned the flying of drones till the intervening night of April 30-May 1 and also imposed traffic regulations on several roads, an official said on Sunday.   

These curbs are in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha poll rally in Birle Farm here on April 30, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Latur district in charge Kiran Patil said. 

"The order to ban drones from till midnight of April 30-May 1 has been ordered by Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge. She has also imposed curbs on heavy vehicles between noon and 5pm on April 30 on several roads," a district official said. 

Meanwhile, BJP leader Patil said the PM's rally will begin at 12:30pm and will be attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. 

BJP's sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare is pitted against Congress' Shivaji Kalge in Latur. 

Voting will take place on May 7, while results will be declared on June 4. -- PTI
