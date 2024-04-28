Deve Gowda's son, grandson booked in sexual abuse case





The case was registered in Holenarasipur police station in the district based on a complaint by their cook.





This comes after the Karnataka government on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe an alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal following a letter by the chairperson of Women's Commission Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary to the government.





The 33-year-old Prajwal was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26.





The JD-S joined the NDA in September last year. -- PTI

A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on Sunday against former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's son and former minister HD Revanna and his grandson Prajwal Revanna, who is Hassan MP.