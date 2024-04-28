RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CRPF jawan killed in Manipur cremated in Bengal village
April 28, 2024  20:54
File image
File image
Central Reserve Police Force head constable Arup Saini who was killed in a militant attack in Manipur was cremated with full honours in his native village in West Bengal's Bankura district on Sunday.

Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed and two others injured after militants attacked a camp of security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur district in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.

Saini's cremation was marked by a traditional gun salute and offering of wreaths by senior officers.

Senior CRPF officers and Bankura's superintendent of police Vaibhav Tiwari were present there.

Militants had attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area. 

The attack began around 12.30 am and continued till about 2.15 am, officials said.

The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded in the outpost of CRPF's 128 battalion.

CRPF sub-inspector N Sarkar and head constable Saini were killed in the attack. -- PTI
