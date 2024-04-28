RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
AAP claims party's LS poll campaign song banned by EC
April 28, 2024  18:57
image
The AAP on Sunday claimed the Election Commission has imposed a ban on the party's Lok Sabha campaign song, Jail ke jawab mein hum vote denge, stating that it shows the ruling BJP and central investigation agencies in a bad light.

There was no immediate response from the poll panel to the AAP's claim. 

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Atishi said, "It is probably the first time that the EC has imposed a ban on a party's campaign song."

According to the EC, she said, the song shows the ruling party and investigation agencies in a bad light.

"The song does not mention the BJP and does not violate the Model Code of Conduct. It includes factual videos and incidents," she added.

Atishi, who is also a Delhi government minister, accused the EC of not acting on poll code violations committed by the BJP.

"If the BJP does dictatorship, it is right. But if someone talks about it, that is wrong. This shows that democracy is in danger. I want to urge the EC to act on the (poll code) violations committed by the BJP and not stop campaigns of opposition parties," she said.

The AAP's over two-minute campaign song has been penned and sung by AAP MLA Dilip Pandey. 

The song was released at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Delhi Cong chief Arvinder Singh Lovely quits over alliance with AAP
Delhi Cong chief Arvinder Singh Lovely quits over alliance with AAP

In his letter to the Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely said that all unanimous decisions taken by the senior Delhi Congress leaders have been unilaterally vetoed by the AICC general secretary (Delhi in-charge).

Pak boat carrying drugs worth Rs 600 cr seized off Guj coast, 14 held
Pak boat carrying drugs worth Rs 600 cr seized off Guj coast, 14 held

The overnight operation in the Arabian Sea was carried out in coordination with the Gujarat Anti-terrorism Squad and the Narcotics Control Bureau, it said.

In Pictures - Sudharsan, Shahrukh star as GT set 201 target for RCB
In Pictures - Sudharsan, Shahrukh star as GT set 201 target for RCB

IMAGES from the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru played in Ahmedabad on Sunday

Talks with China underway smoothly, we will never bow down: Rajnath Singh
Talks with China underway smoothly, we will never bow down: Rajnath Singh

Talks between India and China are going on smoothly and in a good environment over whatever issues there are, he said.

Samson, Rahul heat up wicketkeeper race for T20 WC
Samson, Rahul heat up wicketkeeper race for T20 WC

The Indian squad for the marquee event in June is set to be announced soon and Rishabh Pant is set to be drafted in as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances