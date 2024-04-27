RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Uttarakhand forest fire: IAF helicopter deployed
April 27, 2024  13:48
image
An Indian Air Froce helicopter was pressed into service on Saturday to extinguish the raging forest fires in Uttarakhand's Nainital district, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

The situation in the district worsened on Friday with the flames reaching the high court Colony in the Pines area.

An MI-17 helicopter collected water in a Bambi Bucket from Bhimtal lake and poured it over the burning forests of Pines, Bhumiadhar, Jyolikot, Narayan Nagar, Bhawali, Ramgarh and Mukteshwar areas of the district, officials said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said all efforts are being made to bring the fires under control and it will be done soon.

"An IAF helicopter has already started dousing the fires," he said.

Dhami said he will hold a meeting with forest officials in Haldwani later in the day to review the situation.

Three people were arrested in Rudraprayag on Friday while trying to set fire to forests.

As many as 31 fresh incidents of forest fire were reported from various parts of the state on Friday, destroying 33.34 hectares of forest land, according to officials.

The fire that broke out in the forest near Nainital took a horrific form on Friday, posing a threat to the residents of high court Colony. It also affected traffic movement in the area.

Besides forest department staff, Army personnel are involved in efforts to control the fire. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IAF chopper roped in to douse massive forest fires in U'khand
IAF chopper roped in to douse massive forest fires in U'khand

The situation in the district worsened on Friday with the flames reaching the high court colony in the Pines area.

How Singh became King against Knights...
How Singh became King against Knights...

Shashank Singh says his ability to pick the bowlers and take the game deep helped him produce the blistering unbeaten 68 off 28 balls which played a big role in Punjab Kings's record-breaking eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders...

Sandeshkhali arms recovery: TMC sniffs BJP-CBI-NSG conspiracy
Sandeshkhali arms recovery: TMC sniffs BJP-CBI-NSG conspiracy

The party also doubted "there is no way of knowing with certainty as to whether these weapons were indeed recovered during the search or whether they were surreptitiously planted by the CBI or NSG".

Meet Vayu Krunal Pandya!
Meet Vayu Krunal Pandya!

Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Krunal Pandya is now a father of two!

KKR Vs PBKS: Who Bowled Best Spell? Vote!
KKR Vs PBKS: Who Bowled Best Spell? Vote!

Chahar or Narine? Who bowled best?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances