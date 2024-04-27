RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Gurucharan Singh missing
April 27, 2024  08:20
Actor Gurucharan Singh/ANI on X
Actor Gurucharan Singh/ANI on X
Actor Gurucharan Singh of TV serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame has reportedly gone missing, sources in the Delhi police have said. 

The 50-year-old actor's father has filed a missing complaint with the police, they said. 

According to them, Gurucharan Singh had left home at 8:30 am on April 22 for the airport to go to Mumbai. 

But he did not reach Mumbai and his phone was also unreachable, the complaint stated. 

The police sources said they have formed different teams and an investigation into the matter has been initiated. 

"We are scanning CCTV footage to know what exactly has happened," a source said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Jolt to MVA as Cong leader quits campaigning over no Muslim LS candidate
Jolt to MVA as Cong leader quits campaigning over no Muslim LS candidate

In a letter to Kharge, Khan said he will not campaign for party candidates for the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha polls and is also resigning from the state Congress campaign committee.

NIA chargesheets 14th accused in 2022 Coimbatore car bomb case
NIA chargesheets 14th accused in 2022 Coimbatore car bomb case

Naseer and his associates had conspired to wage war against the government of India and also to kill Indians in order to destabilise the country and create communal disharmony, it said.

India's Biggest Bow Arch String Girder
India's Biggest Bow Arch String Girder

Glimpses of India's biggest Bowstring/Bow Arch Sting Girder installed by the Hindustan Construction Company on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link at 3.25 am, Friday, April 26, 2024.

IPL PIX: Punjab Kings beat KKR in record chase
IPL PIX: Punjab Kings beat KKR in record chase

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League match played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Kolkata on Friday.

'Stats are going out of the window'
'Stats are going out of the window'

'Very pleasing. Most importantly the win, cricket has turned to baseball isn't it? We're delighted with the two points.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances