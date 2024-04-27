Police recover Rs 1 crore of two investors duped by cyber criminals





The police acted swiftly in the two separate cases after complaints were registered on Thursday, and stopped a total of Rs 1.02 crore from being transferred into the accounts of unidentified criminals by contacting bank officials, he said.





In both cases, the complainants were contacted by fraudsters who offered them high returns on investment in the stock market.





While one of the complainants deposited Rs 1.80 crore through online transactions as instructed by the fraudsters, the other ended up transferring Rs 2.29 crore.





After realising that they had been cheated, they immediately contacted cyber cell helpline '1930' which helped police recover their money at least partially, the official said, adding that probe was underway to identify and nab the culprits. -- PTI

The cyber cell of Mumbai Police has succeeded in recovering more than Rs 1 crore of two city residents who fell victim to online investment frauds, an official said on Friday.