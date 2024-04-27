RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi's 'factory of lies' won't work forever: Kharge
April 27, 2024  20:21
Rejecting the Bharatiya Janaat Party's claims that the Congress' election manifesto resembled that of the Muslim League, party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday asserted that "Modi's factory of lies" won't work forever.

Addressing an election rally at Kayakuchi in Barpeta district of Assam, he said unemployment is a big problem in the country and that 65 per cent of educated youths have no jobs.

"The INDIA bloc will surely come to power and stop the BJP. Modi's BJP will be decimated. Once our government comes to power, we will control price rise and our focus will be on poor people. We will fill up 30 lakh vacancies in government departments," he added.

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "sardar (leader) of liars", Kharge charged him with lying about providing two crore jobs annually, bringing back black money to the country and giving Rs 15 lakh to each citizen, and doubling farmers' income.

"Modi's 'factory of lies' won't last forever. He even called the Congress manifesto Muslim League's manifesto and spoke lies about it," he added.
Kharge also alleged that the BJP was "looting" the country's wealth and handing it over to the rich.

"PM Modi waived Rs 16 lakh crore loans of his few rich friends. The rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. But we will never loot and divide the country like BJP and RSS that are experts in creating fights between communities, castes and religions," he claimed.

He also criticised Modi for not visiting Manipur even once despite the state reeling under ethnic clashes since May last year.

Kharge said that while party leader Rahul Gandhi led the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' crisscrossing the country, Modi was working for 'Bharat todo' or dividing the nation.

"Prime Minister Modi is continuously attacking the Congress and the Gandhi family as he is scared and trembling in fear of losing power," he claimed.

"One who can't feel the pain of the poor does not have the right to stay in power," Kharge added.

On the employment scenario in the country, he claimed, "Joblessness is a major issue in India, with 65 per cent of the educated youths being jobless. We will reserve 50 per cent of posts for women. We will give Rs 1 lakh as apprenticeship stipend to every unemployed youth during his or her training period till he or she gets a proper job." -- PTI
