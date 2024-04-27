Modi is a 'mehengai' man: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's top leadership may be pretending to be in denial mode now, but the party will change the Constitution if it returns to power.





Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over inflation, she called him a "mehengai" man.





"BJP leaders and candidates are saying that they will change the Constitution. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi is denying it. This is their tactic," she said at a public rally at Dharampur village of tribal-dominated Valsad district held in support of Congress candidate for ST-reserved Valsad Lok Sabha seat, Anant Patel.





"First, they will always deny what they want to do. But after coming to power, they will implement it. They want to change the Constitution to weaken the common people and deprive them of their rights given in our Constitution," said the Congress leader.





PM Modi enters the stage during elections like "Superman", she said, asking people to remember him as a "mehengai (inflation)" man.





"BJP leaders project the prime minister as powerful and say that chutki bajake ladai rukva dete hai (he can stop the war Russia-Ukraine with the snap of fingers)'. Then why is he unable to remove poverty just like that," she asked.





The Congress leader claimed that the tribal population in Gujarat, which is Modi's home state, and in the country is suffering due to issues like rising inflation, unemployment, low remuneration, loss of land, violence against women and other atrocities.





Highlighting the Congress's manifesto, she said it addresses the issues faced by the tribal population. Their party will bring an MGNREGA-like scheme for urban areas where families will get 100 days of guaranteed work, she said.





She also said that the Congress is committed to filling about 30 lakh vacancies in government jobs, providing subsidised diesel to fishermen, taking minimum wage to Rs 400, working out "sub-plans" for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Scheduled Castes (SCs), a special budget for tribals and declaring tribal-dominated areas as scheduled areas.





The Congress general secretary alleged that PM Modi reduced the price of LPG cylinders only due to the general elections, claiming he had no sympathy for the people. -- PTI