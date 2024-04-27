Mamata falls while boarding helicopter, injured

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slipped and fell on Saturday while taking her seat after boarding a helicopter in Durgapur.





The chief minister reportedly suffered a minor injury and was helped by her security personnel.





She continued with her onward travel to Asansol.





This is the second time Mamata Banerjee has suffered injury in the last six weeks.





On March 14, the 69-year-old Trinamool Congress supremo fell inside her Kalighat residence in Kolkata and suffered injuries on her forehead and nose.





She had to be admitted to hospital for a few hours.