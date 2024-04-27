LS elections: Assam records 77.35% voter turnout in second phase of polls





According to the Election Commission, 77.35 percent of voters in five parliamentary constituencies -- Silchar, Karimganj, Diphu, Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri, came out to exercise their franchise in the second phase of polls.





Nearly 80.56 percent voter turnout was recorded in Nagaon parliamentary constituency, while 78.41 percent voter turnout was recorded in Darrang-Udalguri, 75.97 percent in Silchar, 75.63 percent in Karimganj and 73.11 per cent in Diphu seat.





Assam recorded a 78.25 percent polling percentage in the first phase of polls in five parliamentary constituencies - Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Kaziranga and Sonitpur on April 19.





The third phase of polls in four Lok Sabha seats in Assam - Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri will be held on May 7.





Forty-seven candidates are in the fray in the third phase of polls and more than 81 lakh voters will exercise their franchise. -- ANI

Assam recorded 77.35 percent voter turnout in the second phase of polls, which was held in five parliamentary constituencies in the state on April 26.