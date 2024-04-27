LDF MLA Anwar booked for remarks against Rahul Gandhi





Anwar, while addressing an election meeting in Palakkad district of Kerala on April 22, had also said that the Congress leader does not deserve to be called by the surname of Gandhi.





Following the incident, a case was registered at Nattukal police station against the LDF MLA on Friday, April 26, on the directions of a magisterial court, according to the FIR.





Anwar has been booked for the offences under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the IPC and section 125 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of People Act.





The magisterial court's direction came on a complaint moved by advocate Baiju Noel Rosario. -- PTI

Ruling Left Democratic Front legislator PV Anwar has been booked for the penal offence of promoting enmity between different groups due to his remarks that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was a "fourth-grade citizen" and that his DNA should be examined.