Land sinks for about 1 km in J-K's Ramban, 30 houses damaged





"Since yesterday evening, small cracks have been developing in the roads. A road of length 1000-1200 meters is impacted. The slide is going on continuously. The road has subsided 10-12 meters in some places. The restoration has not yet started because the movement is still going on," SK Gautam, officer commanding in General Reserve Engineer Force, said.





The officials said that affected people have been evacuated.





"The landslide began yesterday evening some 5 km away from Ramban. The roads have been damaged. Around 30-40 houses in the nearby areas are also affected. We have deployed teams and they are conducting surveys. We have evacuated those who have lost their homes," Ramban ADDC Roshan Lal said.





Villagers said that crops have also been damaged due to the land sinks. -- ANI

Due to the sinking of land for about 1 km at the Ramban-Gool road since Thursday evening, about 30 houses have been damaged in Pernote village, 6 km from Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir, said authorities.