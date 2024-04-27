RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Land sinks for about 1 km in J-K's Ramban, 30 houses damaged
April 27, 2024  09:01
Landslide in Ramban district of J-K/ANI Photo
Landslide in Ramban district of J-K/ANI Photo
Due to the sinking of land for about 1 km at the Ramban-Gool road since Thursday evening, about 30 houses have been damaged in Pernote village, 6 km from Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir, said authorities. 

"Since yesterday evening, small cracks have been developing in the roads. A road of length 1000-1200 meters is impacted. The slide is going on continuously. The road has subsided 10-12 meters in some places. The restoration has not yet started because the movement is still going on," SK Gautam, officer commanding in General Reserve Engineer Force, said. 

The officials said that affected people have been evacuated. 

"The landslide began yesterday evening some 5 km away from Ramban. The roads have been damaged. Around 30-40 houses in the nearby areas are also affected. We have deployed teams and they are conducting surveys. We have evacuated those who have lost their homes," Ramban ADDC Roshan Lal said. 

Villagers said that crops have also been damaged due to the land sinks. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Salman home shooting: Lookout circular against gangster Bishnoi's brother
Salman home shooting: Lookout circular against gangster Bishnoi's brother

The police are also likely to take custody of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in a jail in Gujarat's Sabarmati, and was also contemplating invoking the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in the case, he said.

India men, women win compound Archery World Cup gold
India men, women win compound Archery World Cup gold

The team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur, who qualified as top seed, dropped just four points from 24 arrows to down the sixth seeds by a handsome margin and open their account in the season-opening...

Tiger! Tiger! Swimming Deep!
Tiger! Tiger! Swimming Deep!

A tiger decided to beat the heat at Mumbai's zoo.

Bairstow Rewrites The Record Books!
Bairstow Rewrites The Record Books!

This wasn't just a win; it was a statement of intent from Bairstow. He single-handedly guided Punjab Kings to victory, firmly establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the IPL. His redemption on that Friday night was...

2 CRPF jawans killed in militant attack on Manipur security camp
2 CRPF jawans killed in militant attack on Manipur security camp

The militants attacked an India Reserve Battalion camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area, they said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances