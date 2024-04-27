King Charles to resume public duties amid cancer treatment progress





The 75-year-old monarch will mark his recuperation milestone with a joint visit with his wife, Queen Camilla, to a cancer treatment centre in London next Tuesday.





The schedule for further public-facing duties will be managed to minimise any health risks, with the State Visit of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako in June expected to be among the King's next major events.





His Majesty the King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis, reads the palace statement.





To help mark this milestone, the King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients.





This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead, it said.





The palace added that the King's medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about his continued recovery. -- PTI

King Charles III will begin resuming some of his public-facing duties as medical experts were sufficiently pleased and very encouraged with his progress following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year, Buckingham Palace said in a statement released here on Friday.