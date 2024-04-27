RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
King Charles to resume public duties amid cancer treatment progress
April 27, 2024  00:45
King Charles III/Jonathan Brady/Pool via Reuters
King Charles III/Jonathan Brady/Pool via Reuters
King Charles III will begin resuming some of his public-facing duties as medical experts were sufficiently pleased and very encouraged with his progress following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year, Buckingham Palace said in a statement released here on Friday. 

The 75-year-old monarch will mark his recuperation milestone with a joint visit with his wife, Queen Camilla, to a cancer treatment centre in London next Tuesday. 

The schedule for further public-facing duties will be managed to minimise any health risks, with the State Visit of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako in June expected to be among the King's next major events. 

His Majesty the King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis, reads the palace statement. 

To help mark this milestone, the King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. 

This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead, it said. 

The palace added that the King's medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about his continued recovery. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

NIA chargesheets 14th accused in 2022 Coimbatore car bomb case
NIA chargesheets 14th accused in 2022 Coimbatore car bomb case

Naseer and his associates had conspired to wage war against the government of India and also to kill Indians in order to destabilise the country and create communal disharmony, it said.

India's Biggest Bow Arch String Girder
India's Biggest Bow Arch String Girder

Glimpses of India's biggest Bowstring/Bow Arch Sting Girder installed by the Hindustan Construction Company on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link at 3.25 am, Friday, April 26, 2024.

IPL PIX: Punjab Kings beat KKR in record chase
IPL PIX: Punjab Kings beat KKR in record chase

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League match played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Kolkata on Friday.

'Stats are going out of the window'
'Stats are going out of the window'

'Very pleasing. Most importantly the win, cricket has turned to baseball isn't it? We're delighted with the two points.'

Jolt to MVA as Cong leader quits campaigning over zero Muslim candidate
Jolt to MVA as Cong leader quits campaigning over zero Muslim candidate

In a letter to Kharge, Khan said he will not campaign for party candidates for the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha polls and is also resigning from the state Congress campaign committee.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances