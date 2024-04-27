RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kerala guv gives assent to 5 pending bills
April 27, 2024  20:36
image
Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said he has given his assent to five Bills passed by the state assembly which had been pending for long.
  
The bills include the Land Assignment Amendment Bill, Kerala Co-operative Societies (Amendment), the Paddy Wetland Amendment Bill, the Dairy Cooperation Bill and the Abkari Law Amendment Bill.

Governor Khan who met the media said the assent was given a few days ago and the details were revealed today as the General elections in the state had concluded yesterday.

"We had received many petitions (against the bills). So we had to send it to the government and seek their comments. Then other petitions also came in favour of the Bills. It takes time to evaluate everything and make a decision," Khan said.

Meanwhile, the Congress party ridiculed the assent and said when the Left government gets in trouble, the Governor comes in for the rescue.

"When the Left government gets in a defensive position, the Governor comes to its rescue. Otherwise they are fighting all the time," Satheesan said.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) had earlier observed a hartal in Idukki district on January 9 in protest against Khan as he had refused to give his assent to the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill 2023.

The LDF had also conducted a march to the Raj Bhavan. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kejriwal in jail, wife holds massive roadshow in Delhi
Kejriwal in jail, wife holds massive roadshow in Delhi

She said the Delhi CM was jailed because he built schools, provided free electricity and opened Mohalla Clinics.

If Modi can stop wars, then why is he unable to...: Priyanka
If Modi can stop wars, then why is he unable to...: Priyanka

Targeting Modi over inflation, Priyanka called him a "mehengai" man.

In Pictures - McGurk, Stubbs run riot as Delhi Capitals down Mumbai Indians
In Pictures - McGurk, Stubbs run riot as Delhi Capitals down Mumbai Indians

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League match played between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in New Delhi, on Saturday.

UP: Students write 'Jai Shri Ram' on answer sheets, clear exam
UP: Students write 'Jai Shri Ram' on answer sheets, clear exam

The matter come to light when Divyanshu Singh, a former student of the university, sought information under the Right to Information Act after coming to know about some students of first and second semester of the D Pharma course were...

Big win for Go First lessors
Big win for Go First lessors

The Delhi high court on Friday directed the civil aviation regulator to deregister planes leased to Go First within five working days, giving respite to the lessors. This means that the airline will have to give back all 54 aircraft to...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances