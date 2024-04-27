RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal's wife holds maiden poll roadshow in Delhi
April 27, 2024  18:59
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a "sher" (lion) and nobody can break him, said his wife Sunita Kejriwal as she held her maiden Lok Sabha poll roadshow in support of the AAP's East Delhi candidate on Saturday evening.

Standing through the sunroof of a vehicle, Sunita Kejriwal greeted voters in the Kondli area of East Delhi constituency with folded hands.

She said the Delhi chief minister was jailed because he built schools, provided free electricity and opened Mohalla Clinics.

"We will vote to remove dictatorship and save democracy," Sunita Kejriwal said.

With Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in a money laundering case, his wife will spearhead the AAP's poll campaign and hold roadshows, including one in West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday, according to party leaders. -- PTI
