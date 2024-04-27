JNU to accept NET instead of entrance exams for PhD programmes





UGC to help the students with one national entrance test as part of the implementation of National Education Policy 2020, has decided vide its Public Notice dated March 27, 2024, that score of National Eligibility Test conducted by UGC and CSIR can be used by the Universities/HEIs for PhD admission in place of entrance test, read the notice released by JNU on Saturday.





Following this directive, JNU has opted to use the NET scores for PhD admissions, effectively replacing the entrance test previously conducted by the National Testing Agency.





"Accordingly, JNU has decided to use NET score in place of the entrance test conducted by National Testing Agency for admission to Ph.D Programmes in the University from the academic session 2024-25," the notice added. -- ANI

