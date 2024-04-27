RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Gunfight between two groups in Manipur, 1 killed
April 27, 2024  10:27
File image
File image
A gunfight broke out between two groups in Manipur, following which a 33-year-old man was found dead, the police said on Saturday. 

The gunfight happened at Sinam Kom on the border of the Kangpkopi and Imphal East districts on Friday night, they said. 

A 'village volunteer' who went missing following the gunfight was found dead on Saturday morning, they added. 

He was identified as Laishram Prem, police said. Security forces were deployed in the area to prevent a flare-up, they said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - India win men's, women's, team compound Archery World Cup gold
In Pictures - India win men's, women's, team compound Archery World Cup gold

The team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur, who qualified as top seed, dropped just four points from 24 arrows to down the sixth seeds by a handsome margin and open their account in the season-opening...

Arjuna awardee CRPF officer faces sacking over sexual abuse charges
Arjuna awardee CRPF officer faces sacking over sexual abuse charges

After allegations of sexual harassment by a group of female CRPF personnel, the force conducted an investigation and determined his guilt, sources said.

2 CRPF jawans killed in militant attack on Manipur security camp
2 CRPF jawans killed in militant attack on Manipur security camp

The militants attacked an India Reserve Battalion camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area, they said.

After Shooting, Salman's 1st Appearance
After Shooting, Salman's 1st Appearance

Aayush Sharma's spy thriller Ruslaan hits theatres this week, and his famous brother-in-law Salman Khan unleashed his star power to back him up.

Kerala LDF legislator Anwar booked for DNA remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Kerala LDF legislator Anwar booked for DNA remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Anwar, while addressing an election meeting in Palakkad district of Kerala on April 22, had also said that the Congress leader does not deserve to be called by the surname of Gandhi.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances