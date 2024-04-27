Gunfight between two groups in Manipur, 1 killed

Gunfight between two groups in Manipur, 1 killedApril 27, 2024 10:27
File image
A gunfight broke out between two groups in Manipur, following which a 33-year-old man was found dead, the police said on Saturday.
The gunfight happened at Sinam Kom on the border of the Kangpkopi and Imphal East districts on Friday night, they said.
A 'village volunteer' who went missing following the gunfight was found dead on Saturday morning, they added.
He was identified as Laishram Prem, police said. Security forces were deployed in the area to prevent a flare-up, they said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
In Pictures - India win men's, women's, team compound Archery World Cup gold
The team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur, who qualified as top seed, dropped just four points from 24 arrows to down the sixth seeds by a handsome margin and open their account in the season-opening...