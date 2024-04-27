Fire breaks out at residential building in Delhi, firefighter among 3 injured





Six fire tenders were rushed to Sector 14 area after a call regarding the incident was received at 6.02 am, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.





"Two people received 10 per cent injuries and a firefighter also got injured during the rescue operation, which continued for three hours," the official said.





All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said, adding that the fire was in a residential building.





"We are trying to know the cause of the fire. Further investigation is underway," the official said. -- PTI

Three people, including a firefighter, received minor burn injuries in a fire that broke out at a residential building in Rohini area here on Saturday, officials said.