Fire breaks out at residential building in Delhi, firefighter among 3 injured
April 27, 2024  11:09
File image
File image
Three people, including a firefighter, received minor burn injuries in a fire that broke out at a residential building in Rohini area here on Saturday, officials said. 

Six fire tenders were rushed to Sector 14 area after a call regarding the incident was received at 6.02 am, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said. 

"Two people received 10 per cent injuries and a firefighter also got injured during the rescue operation, which continued for three hours," the official said. 

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said, adding that the fire was in a residential building. 

"We are trying to know the cause of the fire. Further investigation is underway," the official said. -- PTI
