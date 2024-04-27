RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CPI-M hijacked poll machinery in Kerala: Cong
April 27, 2024  12:18
image
A day after polling concluded for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, the Congress on Saturday alleged that voters were harassed and the election machinery was hijacked by the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist in the state with an aim to bring down the turnout percentage.
  
AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the alleged hijacking of the election machinery by the ruling CPI-M was one of the reasons for the decrease in polling percentage this year as compared to the turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Despite heightened political fervour and anticipation about the general elections for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, the process concluded with a notable decrease in voter turnout, as the figure stood at 70.22 per cent at 8pm yesterday.

This figure, while significant, was quite a drop from the polling percentage of 77.84 per cent registered in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Venugopal claimed that there were glitches in electronic voting machines (EVMs) in three to five per cent of the polling booths in the state that lead to long delays in the election process which in turn caused discomfort to the voters who had to stand in long queues for hours in the intense heat.

The senior Congress leader alleged that 90 per cent of such EVM glitches occurred in booths where the UDF was strong.

"It was a polling process that harassed voters as no drinking water, sitting or lighting facilities were available in the booths where people waited for hours to vote due to the EVM glitches.

"The election machinery was completely hijacked by the CPI-M with the aim of bringing down the polling percentage," he alleged.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Can CSK return to winning ways against bruised SRH?
Can CSK return to winning ways against bruised SRH?

Smarting from back-to-back defeats, defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be desperate to return to winning ways when they face a formidable but bruised Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL match in Chennai on Sunday.

'Anti-skill' deliveries needed to punch raging batters
'Anti-skill' deliveries needed to punch raging batters

Bowlers need to find "innovative ways to execute deliveries with a touch of "anti-skill" to challenge the range-hitting batsmen in the ongoing IPL, reckons Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate.

What Delhi duties does Modi plan for Shivraj Singh?
What Delhi duties does Modi plan for Shivraj Singh?

Speaking at a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Harda on April 24, Modi praised Chouhan saying the two had served together in the party organisation and also as chief ministers.

In Pictures - India win men's, women's, team compound Archery World Cup gold
In Pictures - India win men's, women's, team compound Archery World Cup gold

The team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur, who qualified as top seed, dropped just four points from 24 arrows to down the sixth seeds by a handsome margin and open their account in the season-opening...

Arjuna awardee CRPF officer faces sacking over sexual abuse charges
Arjuna awardee CRPF officer faces sacking over sexual abuse charges

After allegations of sexual harassment by a group of female CRPF personnel, the force conducted an investigation and determined his guilt, sources said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances